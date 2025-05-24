Left Menu

Trump's Legal Battle Over Federal Layoffs Continues

The Trump administration has appealed a federal judge's decision blocking mass layoffs across various federal agencies. While President Trump argues executive authority for the downsizing, the court insists on Congressional cooperation. The case highlights tensions over the reorganization and downsizing of U.S. government agencies.

Updated: 24-05-2025 00:54 IST
In a significant legal move, President Donald Trump's administration has appealed a federal judge's decision to halt mass layoffs by federal agencies. This decision is part of Trump's initiative to reduce the size of the U.S. government.

U.S. District Judge Susan Illston, who issued the block, asserted that the president must work with Congress for large-scale reorganizations, challenging Trump's executive authority claims. The appeal is now under consideration at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The case has sparked numerous lawsuits from unions and municipalities, contesting the administration's directives for reducing federal agency staff and operations. Trump's efforts have led to a wave of job reductions, impacting thousands of federal workers.

