Kyiv Under Siege: A City's Resilience
Kyiv faced a coordinated drone and missile attack early Saturday, as reported by Mayor Vitaly Klitschko. Emergency crews were dispatched to Svyatoshynskyi district following a series of explosions. Witnesses from Reuters reported that the explosions shook the city, highlighting the ongoing conflict and resilience of its people.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 04:02 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 04:02 IST
Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, endured a combined drone and missile strike early Saturday morning, according to Mayor Vitaly Klitschko. The city awoke to the alarming sounds of explosions.
Emergency response teams were directed to the western Svyatoshynskyi district as the city faced renewed tensions. The order was communicated via Telegram.
Eyewitnesses from Reuters described multiple explosions that rattled the city, evidencing the area's ongoing instability and the dangers faced by its residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kyiv
- Ukraine
- attack
- drone
- missile
- Vitaly Klitschko
- explosions
- Svyatoshynskyi
- emergency
- conflict
Advertisement