Kyiv Under Siege: A City's Resilience

Kyiv faced a coordinated drone and missile attack early Saturday, as reported by Mayor Vitaly Klitschko. Emergency crews were dispatched to Svyatoshynskyi district following a series of explosions. Witnesses from Reuters reported that the explosions shook the city, highlighting the ongoing conflict and resilience of its people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 04:02 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 04:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, endured a combined drone and missile strike early Saturday morning, according to Mayor Vitaly Klitschko. The city awoke to the alarming sounds of explosions.

Emergency response teams were directed to the western Svyatoshynskyi district as the city faced renewed tensions. The order was communicated via Telegram.

Eyewitnesses from Reuters described multiple explosions that rattled the city, evidencing the area's ongoing instability and the dangers faced by its residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

