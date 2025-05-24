Kyiv Under Siege: A City's Resilience

Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, endured a combined drone and missile strike early Saturday morning, according to Mayor Vitaly Klitschko. The city awoke to the alarming sounds of explosions.

Emergency response teams were directed to the western Svyatoshynskyi district as the city faced renewed tensions. The order was communicated via Telegram.

Eyewitnesses from Reuters described multiple explosions that rattled the city, evidencing the area's ongoing instability and the dangers faced by its residents.

