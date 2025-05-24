U.S. Diplomat's Stance on Cuba Sparks Controversy Amid Economic Crisis

The United States government is set to introduce further sanctions against Cuba, according to Mike Hammer, the top U.S. diplomat in Havana. This announcement follows recent punitive actions against Cuban judicial officials involved in the imprisonment of political dissidents.

President Donald Trump has previously heightened sanctions against Cuba, reclassifying it as a State Sponsor of Terrorism and implementing stricter remittance regulations. Hammer, a seasoned U.S. diplomat, has been actively engaging with various sectors of Cuban society to highlight what he describes as the regime's culpability for the country's economic woes.

The Cuban government has criticized Hammer's efforts, perceiving them as politically motivated moves to embolden opposition. Despite the friction, Hammer vows to continue his work, aiming to amplify the voices of everyday Cubans. Meanwhile, Havana has cautioned that its tolerance has boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)