Tragic Accident: Vendor Buried Alive in Sewer Sludge Incident

A vendor in Bareilly was accidentally buried alive when a sewer cleaning team dumped sludge on him. Police have registered a case against the civic workers involved, while an investigation is underway. The vendor, found by his son and rushed to the hospital, was declared dead upon arrival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 24-05-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 10:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic mishap, a vegetable vendor was buried alive by a pile of sludge dumped by a sewer cleaning team in Bareilly's Baradari area. Police identified the victim as 45-year-old Sunil Kumar Prajapati, who was allegedly intoxicated and resting under a tree when the accident occurred.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya, a complaint by Prajapati's father led to a case being registered against the accused civic workers at Baradari police station. The workers, led by a supervisor named Naem, failed to notice Prajapati under the tree, resulting in the fatal incident.

Prajapati's son discovered his father buried under the sludge and managed to extricate him with help from local residents. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Prajapati was declared dead on arrival. Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Kumar Maurya announced that an investigation is underway to ascertain responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

