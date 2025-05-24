Tragedy in Kunwar Singh Nagar: Familial Tensions Lead to Fatal Stabbing

A 50-year-old man, identified as Rajesh Mittal, was discovered dead at his home in Kunwar Singh Nagar, situated in Outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar area. The police disclosed the incident on Saturday.

Authorities have detained two women for questioning: Mittal's sister-in-law and niece. According to an official statement, Mittal sustained a stab wound and was declared dead at a hospital on May 23.

Initially, it was uncovered that Mittal was unemployed and resided with the two women. His elder brother had reportedly abandoned the family home 10 to 12 years ago. At the time of Mittal's death, only he and the women were present in the house, with a suspected scuffle preceding the stabbing. The police are continuing the investigation to uncover the motive and have registered a murder case, as they also collected forensic evidence from the crime scene.