Shimla SP's Explosive Allegations: A Police Saga

Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi has accused the Himachal Pradesh DGP Atul Verma of filing misleading reports in the Vimal Negi death case, alleging ulterior motives and obstructions in investigations. The accusations come amid a political storm and follow the case's transfer to the CBI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 24-05-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 18:49 IST
In a startling turn of events, Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi launched a public offensive against Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police Atul Verma. SP Gandhi accused the DGP of submitting misleading reports in the Vimal Negi death investigation, citing alleged obstructions by higher authorities.

The accusations surfaced after the Himachal Pradesh High Court handed over the investigation to the CBI. The mysterious death of HPPCL employee Vimal Negi has rocked the state, with allegations of harassment and a call for thorough investigation becoming a political flashpoint.

Gandhi, at a press conference, revealed potential involvement of DGP staff in obstructing justice, tying them to drug mafia links and administrative misconduct. Declaring integrity and honesty in his investigations, Gandhi voiced his intent to expose these influences and hinted at resigning if insults persisted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

