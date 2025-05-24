Historic Prisoner Swap Signals Hope for Peace in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia and Ukraine exchanged 307 service personnel as part of a large prisoner swap, possibly signaling a new phase in peace negotiations. U.S. President Donald Trump sees this as a step toward a peace deal. The exchange included emotional reunions and occurred amid ongoing hostilities.
In a significant move towards potential peace, Russia and Ukraine each exchanged 307 service personnel on Saturday, marking the second day of what is deemed the largest prisoner swap in their three-year conflict.
U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that this development may herald a new phase in ongoing but sporadic efforts to negotiate peace between Moscow and Kyiv. The exchange was individually announced by Russia's defense ministry and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy via social media.
Emotional scenes were witnessed as freed Ukrainian servicemen reunited in Ukraine, while Russia released images of its personnel displaying national flags. The exchange follows an initial release of 390 prisoners on Friday and amidst recent escalations in hostilities, including a Russian attack on Kyiv.
