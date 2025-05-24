Israel Shifts Strategy on Humanitarian Aid in Gaza: A New Approach to Food Distribution

Amid rising global pressure to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Israel is reportedly reconsidering its strict control over aid distribution. A newly obtained letter suggests a plan to allow well-established aid organizations to manage non-food assistance, while a recently formed, U.S.-backed group, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), takes charge of food distribution.

This development marks a shift from Israel's initial strategy to tightly regulate all aid to Gaza, citing concerns of aid diversion by Hamas. The United Nations and various humanitarian organizations have dismissed these allegations and criticized Israel's earlier stance, deeming it harmful and against humanitarian principles.

The GHF, which is still not operational in Gaza, plans to establish distribution hubs guarded by private security. Despite commitment from a foreign government, their funding sources remain undisclosed, raising further questions about the organization's capacity to meet the immense needs of the Gazan population during Israel's ongoing military operations.

