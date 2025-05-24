Left Menu

Israel Shifts Strategy on Humanitarian Aid in Gaza: A New Approach to Food Distribution

Israel is reconsidering its approach to humanitarian aid in Gaza, potentially allowing longstanding aid agencies to manage non-food assistance while forming a US-backed group for food distribution. This decision follows criticism over handling aid and the risk of humanitarian crisis for Palestinians amidst ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 24-05-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 20:06 IST
Amid rising global pressure to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Israel is reportedly reconsidering its strict control over aid distribution. A newly obtained letter suggests a plan to allow well-established aid organizations to manage non-food assistance, while a recently formed, U.S.-backed group, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), takes charge of food distribution.

This development marks a shift from Israel's initial strategy to tightly regulate all aid to Gaza, citing concerns of aid diversion by Hamas. The United Nations and various humanitarian organizations have dismissed these allegations and criticized Israel's earlier stance, deeming it harmful and against humanitarian principles.

The GHF, which is still not operational in Gaza, plans to establish distribution hubs guarded by private security. Despite commitment from a foreign government, their funding sources remain undisclosed, raising further questions about the organization's capacity to meet the immense needs of the Gazan population during Israel's ongoing military operations.

