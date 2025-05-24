Court Decision on Maoist Leaders' Bodies Sparks Legal Journey
The Andhra Pradesh High Court resolved petitions by relatives of slain Maoist leaders, Nambala Keshava Rao and Sajja Venkata Nageswara Rao. The court allowed the petitioners to approach Chhattisgarh authorities to claim the bodies. Post-mortems were underway, following the encounter that claimed high-profile Maoist leaders and security personnel.
The Andhra Pradesh High Court recently addressed petitions by families of Maoist leaders Nambala Keshava Rao and Sajja Venkata Nageswara Rao, regarding the retrieval of their bodies for last rites.
The court ruled that petitioners could approach Chhattisgarh's police for custody of the deceased, as authorities confirmed ongoing post-mortems.
The encounter on May 21, a significant operation against Naxalites, resulted in the deaths of 27 Maoists, including the general secretary of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), and two security personnel.
