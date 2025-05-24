Tragic Loss: Toddlers Drown in Jharkhand Ditch

In a tragic incident in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, two toddlers drowned after falling into a water-filled ditch on Saturday. Rashmita Sardar, aged three, and her cousin Ashish Sardar, 18 months old, became victims of the unfortunate accident.

The heartbreaking event occurred in Phuljhari village when the children were chasing ducks and accidentally fell into the ditch, according to officer-in-charge Dhananjay Paswan of Kowali police station. A local villager noticed the incident and raised an alarm, prompting immediate rescue efforts by the villagers.

The children were urgently taken to a nearby nursing home, but unfortunately, doctors declared them brought dead. The incident has left the village in mourning, highlighting the need for increased safety measures in rural areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)