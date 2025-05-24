U.S. and EU Lift Sanctions on Syria: A New Chapter in Turkish-Syrian Relations

In a pivotal meeting in Istanbul, President Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa discussed the lifting of U.S. and EU sanctions on Syria. President Erdogan expressed Turkey's approval of this diplomatic shift, signaling a new phase in Turkish-Syrian relations.

The unexpected visit by Sharaa coincided with U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to end the sanctions, a move that the EU also endorsed. This development comes after rebels, supported by Turkey, ousted former President Bashar al-Assad, closing a tumultuous chapter in Syrian history.

The talks at Dolmabahce Palace included high-level officials from both Turkey and Syria. Discussions touched on security issues, particularly Turkey's demands for the YPG militia's disarmament. This comes amidst U.S. efforts to strengthen its diplomatic ties in the region by designating Tom Barrack as a special envoy to Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)