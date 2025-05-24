Left Menu

U.S. and EU Lift Sanctions on Syria: A New Chapter in Turkish-Syrian Relations

Turkey's President Erdogan welcomed the U.S. and EU decision to lift sanctions on Syria during talks with President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Istanbul. The move marks improved relations between Ankara and Damascus, following the end of Bashar al-Assad's rule. Turkish and Syrian officials discussed regional security, including the disarmament of the YPG militia.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal meeting in Istanbul, President Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa discussed the lifting of U.S. and EU sanctions on Syria. President Erdogan expressed Turkey's approval of this diplomatic shift, signaling a new phase in Turkish-Syrian relations.

The unexpected visit by Sharaa coincided with U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to end the sanctions, a move that the EU also endorsed. This development comes after rebels, supported by Turkey, ousted former President Bashar al-Assad, closing a tumultuous chapter in Syrian history.

The talks at Dolmabahce Palace included high-level officials from both Turkey and Syria. Discussions touched on security issues, particularly Turkey's demands for the YPG militia's disarmament. This comes amidst U.S. efforts to strengthen its diplomatic ties in the region by designating Tom Barrack as a special envoy to Syria.

