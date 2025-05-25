Drone Impact Fires Up Tensions in Kyiv

In the early hours of Sunday, a Russian drone struck Kyiv, instigating a fire and damaging an apartment building, according to senior Ukrainian officials. The incident unfolded in the Holosiivskyi district, close to the city center, heightening tensions in the region.

Timur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, reported that the building was partly destroyed and a fire had broken out. Rescue teams have been deployed to the site to manage the situation.

Earlier, Tkachenko informed that at least ten drones were hovering above Kyiv, raising alarms for further escalations. Reuters correspondents noted the presence of anti-aircraft units operational around the city.

