Drone Impact Fires Up Tensions in Kyiv
Early on Sunday, a Russian drone caused a fire and damage to an apartment building in Kyiv. Timur Tkachenko, head of the city's military administration, reported the incident, noting a partial destruction and ongoing fire in the Holosiivskyi district amid multiple drone sightings.
In the early hours of Sunday, a Russian drone struck Kyiv, instigating a fire and damaging an apartment building, according to senior Ukrainian officials. The incident unfolded in the Holosiivskyi district, close to the city center, heightening tensions in the region.
Timur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, reported that the building was partly destroyed and a fire had broken out. Rescue teams have been deployed to the site to manage the situation.
Earlier, Tkachenko informed that at least ten drones were hovering above Kyiv, raising alarms for further escalations. Reuters correspondents noted the presence of anti-aircraft units operational around the city.
(With inputs from agencies.)
