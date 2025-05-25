Centralized Tribunal Oversight: A Game Changer for India's Justice System

The Indian justice delivery system could soon witness significant enhancements with the establishment of a centralized tribunal oversight institution, as highlighted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Sunday.

This initiative promises to bolster regulatory credibility and improve ease of doing business, ultimately fostering greater investor confidence, according to the industry body.

To solidify this move, CII recommended amendments to the Tribunals Reforms Act of 2021, aiming to provide clear legislative backing that defines the mandate and responsibilities of this proposed central body.