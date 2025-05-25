Centralized Tribunal Oversight: A Game Changer for India's Justice System
Establishing a centralized oversight for tribunals in India could improve justice delivery, regulatory credibility, and investor confidence. The CII suggests infrastructure and legislative reforms to address current inefficiencies. With substantial resources tied up in tribunal disputes, the move aims to strengthen economic governance and ease of doing business.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 13:34 IST
The Indian justice delivery system could soon witness significant enhancements with the establishment of a centralized tribunal oversight institution, as highlighted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Sunday.
This initiative promises to bolster regulatory credibility and improve ease of doing business, ultimately fostering greater investor confidence, according to the industry body.
To solidify this move, CII recommended amendments to the Tribunals Reforms Act of 2021, aiming to provide clear legislative backing that defines the mandate and responsibilities of this proposed central body.
