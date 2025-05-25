Largest Aerial Strike of Ukrainian War: A Desperate Call for Global Intervention
Russian forces executed the biggest aerial assault of the Ukrainian war, targeting cities including Kyiv and resulting in 12 fatalities, including children. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy urged international condemnation and sanctions against Russia. Efforts for a ceasefire stumble as drone and missile attacks continue.
In a significant escalation of hostilities, Russian forces launched the largest aerial attack of the Ukrainian war, targeting several cities, including Kyiv. Officials report that the overnight assault utilized 367 drones and missiles, resulting in at least 12 deaths, including three children in the Zhytomyr region, and injuring dozens more.
The Ukrainian leadership, represented by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has called upon the United States and the international community to vocally denounce Russia's actions and impose new sanctions. Zelenskiy emphasized that global silence only emboldens aggression from Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The assault comes as hopes for a ceasefire dwindle, with U.S. reluctance to impose further measures against Moscow hampering progress. Despite the setbacks, Russia and Ukraine are engaged in a prisoner exchange, while tensions remain high with continued drone strikes inflicting damage and casualties across various Ukrainian regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
