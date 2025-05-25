SUV Gunfire Chaos Sparks Panic on Patna Streets

Panic gripped Patna's Boring Canal Road area when unidentified miscreants fired multiple rounds into the air, reportedly over a parking dispute, before fleeing the scene in an SUV. The unsettling incident occurred on Saturday evening, though fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Patna SSP Avakash Kumar announced the suspension of six police officers, including a sub-inspector, two assistant sub-inspectors, and three constables, following allegations of dereliction of duty. The firing incident happened in the presence of high-ranking officers, including Additional ADG (Law and Order) Pankaj Darad.

Efforts to identify the suspects are underway, with a special team examining CCTV footage to track down the assailants, who are believed to have been driving a black SUV without a license plate. The police continue their investigation to bring clarity to the chaotic episode.