SUV Gunfire Chaos Sparks Panic on Patna Streets

An unidentified group fired shots into the air after a parking dispute at Patna's Boring Canal Road, causing panic. The police suspended six officers for dereliction of duty. Senior officers were present during the incident, and an investigation is ongoing with CCTV footage being reviewed to identify suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 25-05-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 13:50 IST
SUV Gunfire Chaos Sparks Panic on Patna Streets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Panic gripped Patna's Boring Canal Road area when unidentified miscreants fired multiple rounds into the air, reportedly over a parking dispute, before fleeing the scene in an SUV. The unsettling incident occurred on Saturday evening, though fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Patna SSP Avakash Kumar announced the suspension of six police officers, including a sub-inspector, two assistant sub-inspectors, and three constables, following allegations of dereliction of duty. The firing incident happened in the presence of high-ranking officers, including Additional ADG (Law and Order) Pankaj Darad.

Efforts to identify the suspects are underway, with a special team examining CCTV footage to track down the assailants, who are believed to have been driving a black SUV without a license plate. The police continue their investigation to bring clarity to the chaotic episode.

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

