Left Menu

Massive Russian Drone Attack Hits Ukraine Amid Kyiv Day Observance

A devastating Russian drone-and-missile assault targeted Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine, marking the largest single attack in the three-year conflict. At least 12 people were killed, and dozens were injured. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy urged Western allies to strengthen sanctions against Russia amidst ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 25-05-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 14:49 IST
Massive Russian Drone Attack Hits Ukraine Amid Kyiv Day Observance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A massive drone-and-missile attack orchestrated by Russia struck Ukraine for a second consecutive night, leaving at least 12 people dead and injuring dozens, according to Ukrainian officials. This brutal assault marked the most extensive single strike during the three-year-long conflict, utilizing 367 drones and missiles.

The onslaught occurred as Kyiv observed Kyiv Day, a national holiday commemorating its founding. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the deliberate strikes and urged Western partners to escalate sanctions against Russia to curb this aggression.

Despite ongoing prisoner swaps between Russia and Ukraine, fighting persists, with intense airstrikes and battles along the front line. The scale of this attack underscores the profound challenges ahead in seeking peace and stability in the region.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025