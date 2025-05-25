Massive Russian Drone Attack Hits Ukraine Amid Kyiv Day Observance
A devastating Russian drone-and-missile assault targeted Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine, marking the largest single attack in the three-year conflict. At least 12 people were killed, and dozens were injured. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy urged Western allies to strengthen sanctions against Russia amidst ongoing tensions.
- Country:
- Ukraine
A massive drone-and-missile attack orchestrated by Russia struck Ukraine for a second consecutive night, leaving at least 12 people dead and injuring dozens, according to Ukrainian officials. This brutal assault marked the most extensive single strike during the three-year-long conflict, utilizing 367 drones and missiles.
The onslaught occurred as Kyiv observed Kyiv Day, a national holiday commemorating its founding. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the deliberate strikes and urged Western partners to escalate sanctions against Russia to curb this aggression.
Despite ongoing prisoner swaps between Russia and Ukraine, fighting persists, with intense airstrikes and battles along the front line. The scale of this attack underscores the profound challenges ahead in seeking peace and stability in the region.
