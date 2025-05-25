Left Menu

Rare Moment of Cooperation: Russia and Ukraine's Largest Prisoner Swap

Russia and Ukraine conducted a significant prisoner swap over the weekend, exchanging hundreds of soldiers and civilians. This exchange marked a rare cooperative moment amid ongoing conflict, although Ukrainian confirmation was pending amid escalating attacks. This swap was the largest of its kind in over three years.

  • Ukraine

In a rare show of cooperation amidst their prolonged conflict, Russia and Ukraine orchestrated a major prisoner swap over the weekend, exchanging hundreds of individuals on each side. The Russian defense ministry confirmed this exchange, noting its significance as the largest in more than three years of ongoing war.

According to the ministry, 303 soldiers were returned to each country on Sunday, following the release of 307 combatants and civilians on Saturday, and 390 on Friday. However, despite the progress, Ukrainian authorities have yet to formally confirm the exchange.

This development occurred in the context of heightened tension, as several Ukrainian regions faced severe Russian drone and missile attacks that resulted in at least 12 fatalities. The prisoner swap stands as a fleeting moment of collaboration in otherwise strained relations between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

