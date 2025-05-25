Bomb Hoax Shakes Himachal Pradesh Secretariat: Security Heightened

Security forces were on high alert at the Himachal Pradesh State Secretariat after an email warned of a bomb being planted on the premises. Despite an exhaustive search by bomb disposal and dog squads, no threats were detected.

This is not the first bomb scare at the secretariat; a previous email in April also turned out to be a false alarm. In light of these incidents, security measures have been intensified as a preventative measure.

Authorities are actively working to trace the source of the hoax email to prevent further disruptions and ensure the safety of all personnel at the secretariat.

(With inputs from agencies.)