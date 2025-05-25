Delhi Congress Launches Anti-Drug Campaign Amid Rising Concerns

In a bid to tackle the escalating problem of drug abuse in Delhi, the Delhi Congress has launched an ambitious awareness campaign titled 'Nashe Ke Virudh Congress Ka Yudh'.

The campaign, spearheaded by Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, saw a peace march that drew participation from party workers and leaders. Yadav pointed to a troubling rise in crime over the past decade, citing failures by the administration and police to curb rampant drug use, illegal liquor, and substance abuse among the youth.

The Delhi Congress plans to extend this campaign across all 258 blocks, employing different dates for each area to strengthen their message of how drug abuse and crime are eroding society. Alongside these efforts, memorandums will be presented to police stations, underscoring concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)