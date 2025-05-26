Left Menu

Trump Weighs Sanctions as Russia Escalates Ukrainian Assaults

Amidst the largest aerial assault by Russia on Ukrainian cities, U.S. President Donald Trump considers imposing additional sanctions on Moscow. Despite criticism of Ukraine's President Zelenskiy, Trump expresses dissatisfaction with Putin's actions. Meanwhile, a ceasefire remains elusive as the conflict intensifies.

Trump Weighs Sanctions as Russia Escalates Ukrainian Assaults
As Russia unleashed its largest wave of aerial attacks on Ukraine since the start of the conflict, U.S. President Donald Trump is contemplating further sanctions on Moscow. The extensive overnight assault involved 367 drones and missiles targeting multiple Ukrainian cities, escalating tensions in the already fragile region.

Despite recent diplomatic talks, Trump expressed discontent with Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggressive actions, which have resulted in casualties including children. While denouncing the attacks, Trump criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's rhetoric, which he claimed aggravates the situation.

The international community, led by U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg, condemned the strikes as a violation of the Geneva Peace Protocols and called for immediate ceasefire discussions. As ceasefire attempts falter, the conflict continues with new claims of territorial advancement by Russian forces.

