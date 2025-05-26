As Russia unleashed its largest wave of aerial attacks on Ukraine since the start of the conflict, U.S. President Donald Trump is contemplating further sanctions on Moscow. The extensive overnight assault involved 367 drones and missiles targeting multiple Ukrainian cities, escalating tensions in the already fragile region.

Despite recent diplomatic talks, Trump expressed discontent with Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggressive actions, which have resulted in casualties including children. While denouncing the attacks, Trump criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's rhetoric, which he claimed aggravates the situation.

The international community, led by U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg, condemned the strikes as a violation of the Geneva Peace Protocols and called for immediate ceasefire discussions. As ceasefire attempts falter, the conflict continues with new claims of territorial advancement by Russian forces.