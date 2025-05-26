Left Menu

Assam Rifles and Manipur Police Seize Illegally Transported Timber Worth Rs 3.10 Crore

A joint operation by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police led to the seizure of 610 tonnes of illegally transported timber worth Rs 3.10 crore in Tengnoupal district. The operation resulted in the confiscation of 61 vehicles. Legal proceedings are underway under relevant laws, while investigations continue to uncover the timber's origin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 26-05-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 10:47 IST
In a decisive crackdown on illegal activities, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police have jointly seized illegally transported timber valued at Rs 3.10 crore in the Tengnoupal district. The operation, conducted on May 23, resulted in the confiscation of 61 vehicles carrying a total of 610 tonnes of timber.

The paramilitary force and local police have initiated legal proceedings under the Motor Vehicles Act, 2019, and the Manipur Forest Rules, 2021. The confiscated timber and vehicles have been handed over to authorities for further investigation to ascertain the consignments' origin and destination.

Given Manipur's 398-km shared border with Myanmar, of which only a small portion is fenced, there is ongoing concern about smuggling across the frontier, including timber, drugs, and arms. Authorities are particularly focused on determining whether these logs originated from neighboring Myanmar.

