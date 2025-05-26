Assam Rifles and Manipur Police Seize Illegally Transported Timber Worth Rs 3.10 Crore

In a decisive crackdown on illegal activities, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police have jointly seized illegally transported timber valued at Rs 3.10 crore in the Tengnoupal district. The operation, conducted on May 23, resulted in the confiscation of 61 vehicles carrying a total of 610 tonnes of timber.

The paramilitary force and local police have initiated legal proceedings under the Motor Vehicles Act, 2019, and the Manipur Forest Rules, 2021. The confiscated timber and vehicles have been handed over to authorities for further investigation to ascertain the consignments' origin and destination.

Given Manipur's 398-km shared border with Myanmar, of which only a small portion is fenced, there is ongoing concern about smuggling across the frontier, including timber, drugs, and arms. Authorities are particularly focused on determining whether these logs originated from neighboring Myanmar.