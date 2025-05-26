Tragedy Strikes: Teenage Girl's Tragic End Highlights Community Concerns
A tragic incident in a Bihargarh village reported by police as a 16-year-old girl takes her own life after alleged harassment by a local boy. An investigation following the mother's complaint reveals previous harassment. Despite medical efforts, the student succumbed, sparking community and police action under abetment charges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 26-05-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 13:52 IST
- Country:
- India
A 16-year-old girl has died by suicide in Bihargarh, following an alleged incident of harassment involving a local boy, aged 17, police reported on Monday.
The victim was reportedly harassed and assaulted while returning from tuition, as per a complaint lodged by her mother. The girl's death is now a subject of police investigation.
Authorities confirmed that the girl had faced similar harassment in the past and succumbed after ingesting poison. A case for abetment of suicide has been registered, while the community deals with the aftermath of this unsettling event.
- READ MORE ON:
- suicide
- harassment
- teenage
- police
- Bihargarh
- village
- case
- probe
- investigation
- tragedy
Advertisement