Tragedy Strikes: Teenage Girl's Tragic End Highlights Community Concerns

A tragic incident in a Bihargarh village reported by police as a 16-year-old girl takes her own life after alleged harassment by a local boy. An investigation following the mother's complaint reveals previous harassment. Despite medical efforts, the student succumbed, sparking community and police action under abetment charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 26-05-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 13:52 IST
A 16-year-old girl has died by suicide in Bihargarh, following an alleged incident of harassment involving a local boy, aged 17, police reported on Monday.

The victim was reportedly harassed and assaulted while returning from tuition, as per a complaint lodged by her mother. The girl's death is now a subject of police investigation.

Authorities confirmed that the girl had faced similar harassment in the past and succumbed after ingesting poison. A case for abetment of suicide has been registered, while the community deals with the aftermath of this unsettling event.

