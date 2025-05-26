Tragedy Strikes: Teenage Girl's Tragic End Highlights Community Concerns

A 16-year-old girl has died by suicide in Bihargarh, following an alleged incident of harassment involving a local boy, aged 17, police reported on Monday.

The victim was reportedly harassed and assaulted while returning from tuition, as per a complaint lodged by her mother. The girl's death is now a subject of police investigation.

Authorities confirmed that the girl had faced similar harassment in the past and succumbed after ingesting poison. A case for abetment of suicide has been registered, while the community deals with the aftermath of this unsettling event.