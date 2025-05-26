Left Menu

Brigitte Macron's Moment: A Lighthearted Push and Diplomatic Moves in Vietnam

During their Vietnam tour, Brigitte Macron playfully pushed French President Emmanuel Macron as they disembarked from their plane. While initially appearing tense, it was clarified as a lighthearted moment. Macron's visit marks France's efforts to strengthen ties with its former colony amid global trade tensions.

Updated: 26-05-2025 14:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron's office downplayed a moment involving his wife, Brigitte Macron, who appeared to push him as they arrived in Vietnam for a Southeast Asia tour. The incident, caught on video, showed Brigitte giving a shove as they exited the plane, causing Emmanuel to step back before recovering and cheerfully greeting the cameras.

The couple then continued their descent together from the aircraft. An official from the Elysee dismissed speculations of discord, emphasizing it was simply a lighthearted moment of shared laughter before the start of their diplomatic mission.

President Macron's visit, notably the first by a French leader to Vietnam in nearly a decade, aims to enhance France's diplomatic and economic influence in the region. This effort coincides with Vietnam's strategic negotiations with major powers, including the U.S. and the EU, amid ongoing global trade tensions.

