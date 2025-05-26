Left Menu

CVC Tightens Vigilance Protocols for Bank, Insurance Misconduct

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has issued new guidelines to better determine 'vigilance angle' in misconduct cases involving government employees, particularly in public sector banks and insurance firms. This master circular consolidates previous instructions, emphasizing transparency in handling corruption and irregularities to protect the integrity of governmental operations.

Updated: 26-05-2025 16:16 IST
