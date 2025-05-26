CVC Tightens Vigilance Protocols for Bank, Insurance Misconduct
The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has issued new guidelines to better determine 'vigilance angle' in misconduct cases involving government employees, particularly in public sector banks and insurance firms. This master circular consolidates previous instructions, emphasizing transparency in handling corruption and irregularities to protect the integrity of governmental operations.
The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has announced new guidelines to clarify the 'vigilance angle' in misconduct cases by government personnel, particularly in public banks and insurance companies.
This initiative aims to bring more transparency in dealing with irregularities and corruption within these sectors.
A consolidated master circular now supersedes all previous guidelines, ensuring consistent application across the board.
