Decisive Blow: Security Forces Target Jharkhand Maoist Leaders

A CPI (Maoist) member with a bounty has been killed, while another was apprehended by security forces in Jharkhand's Latehar district. The operation dismantled key figures from the Maoist factions with histories of violent crimes in several districts. Significant weapons were seized during this crackdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 26-05-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 16:50 IST
In a significant operation by security forces, a member of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) was killed and another arrested in Jharkhand's Latehar district. The incident occurred following a gunfight in the Dauna area on Monday morning.

The police identified the deceased as Manish Yadav, who carried a Rs 5 lakh bounty for his involvement in 40 cases. Meanwhile, Kundan Singh Kharwar, a zonal commander with a Rs 10 lakh bounty, was apprehended and found in possession of automatic rifles and ammunition. The operation was a result of detailed planning and tip-offs about their activities.

Recent operations have targeted Maoist leaders extensively, including a separate encounter in the district that neutralized two infamous Maoists. Authorities continue to focus their efforts on dismantling these organized groups responsible for numerous violent incidents across the region.

