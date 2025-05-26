Decisive Blow: Security Forces Target Jharkhand Maoist Leaders

In a significant operation by security forces, a member of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) was killed and another arrested in Jharkhand's Latehar district. The incident occurred following a gunfight in the Dauna area on Monday morning.

The police identified the deceased as Manish Yadav, who carried a Rs 5 lakh bounty for his involvement in 40 cases. Meanwhile, Kundan Singh Kharwar, a zonal commander with a Rs 10 lakh bounty, was apprehended and found in possession of automatic rifles and ammunition. The operation was a result of detailed planning and tip-offs about their activities.

Recent operations have targeted Maoist leaders extensively, including a separate encounter in the district that neutralized two infamous Maoists. Authorities continue to focus their efforts on dismantling these organized groups responsible for numerous violent incidents across the region.