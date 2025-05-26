Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Berlin Diplomatic Mission

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to visit Berlin on Wednesday for discussions with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The reported visit has not been officially confirmed as a spokesperson for the German chancellery declined to comment.

  • Germany

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is anticipated to hold discussions in Berlin this Wednesday. According to reports by Spiegel, he will meet with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Speculation about the visit emerged on Monday, though no official confirmation has been provided by German authorities.

A German chancellery spokesperson opted not to comment on the reports, leaving Zelenskiy's visit and its agenda subject to conjecture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

