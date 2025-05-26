Zelenskiy's Berlin Diplomatic Mission
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to visit Berlin on Wednesday for discussions with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The reported visit has not been officially confirmed as a spokesperson for the German chancellery declined to comment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:49 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is anticipated to hold discussions in Berlin this Wednesday. According to reports by Spiegel, he will meet with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
Speculation about the visit emerged on Monday, though no official confirmation has been provided by German authorities.
A German chancellery spokesperson opted not to comment on the reports, leaving Zelenskiy's visit and its agenda subject to conjecture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Berlin
- visit
- Germany
- Chancellor
- Steinmeier
- diplomacy
- meeting
- Ukraine
- politics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
General Naravane: War Is Not a Bollywood Movie—Opt for Diplomacy First
Diplomacy, Deals, and Diplomatic Dilemmas: Trump's Middle East Tour
US-China Trade Truce: A Breakthrough in Economic Diplomacy
Corn Diplomacy: Japan Balances Trade with U.S. Auto Tariff Challenges
General Naravane on Diplomacy: War is Not a Bollywood Movie