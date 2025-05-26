Zelenskiy's Berlin Diplomatic Mission

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is anticipated to hold discussions in Berlin this Wednesday. According to reports by Spiegel, he will meet with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Speculation about the visit emerged on Monday, though no official confirmation has been provided by German authorities.

A German chancellery spokesperson opted not to comment on the reports, leaving Zelenskiy's visit and its agenda subject to conjecture.

(With inputs from agencies.)