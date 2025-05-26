AAP Challenges Suite Cancellation by Directorate of Estates

The Delhi High Court has requested the Central government to present their stance on Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) petition contesting the cancellation of their suite allocation at Vithalbhai Patel House, which served as the state party office in New Delhi.

AAP claims the decision made by the Directorate of Estates was unilateral, lacking any proper notice and opportunity for representation. Justice Sachin Datta has prompted the Centre's response to both the petition and the plea for interim relief.

The party alleges that the cancellation was retroactively enforced without prior information, leading to an overdue demand for rent payments amounting to over Rs 8 lakh. AAP seeks to halt this demand, arguing that the cancellation violated principles of natural justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)