CBI Takes Over Investigation into Vimal Negi's Mysterious Death

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the inquiry into the death of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited engineer Vimal Negi. The shift in the investigation comes after the Himachal Pradesh High Court ordered the transfer of the case, citing concerns over the original probe.

Kiran Negi, Vimal's widow, has been actively seeking the compliance of this court order. She recently reached out to the state's chief minister, emphasizing the urgency of transferring the case to the central agency to avoid further judicial contempt and rectify delays in justice.

Negi's disappearance on March 10, followed by the discovery of his body eight days later, raised allegations of workplace harassment. The involvement of senior officers within HPPCL has been implicated, and the CBI's intervention is seen as crucial to uncover the truth behind his mysterious death.

(With inputs from agencies.)