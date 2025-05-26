Controversy in Muzaffarnagar: Mosque Sealed Over Alleged Construction Violations

The district administration of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, has taken decisive action by sealing a mosque in the Bhopa area. Officials allege that it was constructed without following proper permissions.

Authorities have arrested two individuals connected to the mosque's management. This includes Nizamuddin, who serves as the mosque's caretaker, along with the landowner, Yunus, both now facing legal proceedings.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), Aditya Bansal, confirmed that upon receiving a tip-off, police and administrative officials acted swiftly to address the situation. A case has been registered as the investigation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)