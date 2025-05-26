Foreign National Arrested for Rash Driving in Kolkata

A Bangladeshi national was apprehended in Kolkata after a car accident that injured a police officer in the Kalighat area, authorities reported. The initial inquiry revealed the suspect was illegally residing in India without proper documentation.

The incident occurred when the Bangladeshi's vehicle collided with a motorcycle, resulting in injuries to Assistant Sub-Inspector Susen Das. Police detained the man following the collision and impounded his vehicle for further investigation.

The suspect, who has been in India since October 2023 without valid papers, faces charges under the Foreigners Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Meanwhile, the injured officer is receiving medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)