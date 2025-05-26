Left Menu

Foreign National Arrested for Rash Driving in Kolkata

A Bangladeshi national living illegally in India was arrested after his car collided with a bike, injuring a police officer in Kolkata. The incident led to charges under the Foreigners Act. The injured officer is currently receiving medical treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:12 IST
Foreign National Arrested for Rash Driving in Kolkata
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Bangladeshi national was apprehended in Kolkata after a car accident that injured a police officer in the Kalighat area, authorities reported. The initial inquiry revealed the suspect was illegally residing in India without proper documentation.

The incident occurred when the Bangladeshi's vehicle collided with a motorcycle, resulting in injuries to Assistant Sub-Inspector Susen Das. Police detained the man following the collision and impounded his vehicle for further investigation.

The suspect, who has been in India since October 2023 without valid papers, faces charges under the Foreigners Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Meanwhile, the injured officer is receiving medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025