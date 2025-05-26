Left Menu

Punjab's Crackdown: No Tolerance for Illicit Liquor

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has directed the excise department to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against illicit liquor activities in Punjab. Emphasizing strict oversight and collaboration with the police, Cheema urges unwavering vigilance and proactive measures to tackle manufacturing, trade, and smuggling of illegal liquor in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:44 IST
Punjab's Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced strict measures to combat the illegal liquor industry. Addressing the excise department, he insisted on a zero-tolerance approach to illegal manufacturing, trade, and smuggling of liquor.

Cheema specifically targeted habitual offenders and called for a stringent disciplinary action against any negligence by officers. He advocated for enhanced collaboration between the excise department and Punjab Police to combat these illegal activities effectively.

The minister also urged thorough monitoring of court cases related to excise violations and emphasized transparent distribution systems to prevent diversion into illicit markets. The emphasis is on eliminating smuggling routes, particularly from Chandigarh, and ensuring field officials are accountable in their duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

