BJP MLA Adesh Chauhan Convicted in 16-Year-Old Haridwar Assault Case
The CBI court in Dehradun has sentenced BJP MLA Adesh Chauhan and his niece to six months imprisonment in a 16-year case of assault at a Haridwar police station. Three policemen received one-year sentences. Chauhan plans to appeal the court's decision, and all convicted immediately secured bail.
- Country:
- India
BJP MLA from Haridwar's Ranipur, Adesh Chauhan, received a six-month imprisonment sentence from the special CBI court in Dehradun concerning a 16-year-old assault case. The verdict, delivered by Special CBI Judge Sandeep Bhandari, also involved Chauhan's niece Deepika and three policemen, the latter receiving one-year sentences each.
The case originated from an incident in 2009 when Deepika accused her husband, Manish Chauhan, and his family of dowry harassment. The case escalated to an altercation at the Ganganagar police station, leading to police action deemed excessive. Subsequently, the investigation was transferred to the CBI after a High Court directive.
Adesh Chauhan, who began his political journey in the BJP and assumed the role of MLA in 2012, expressed his intentions to challenge the court's decision in a higher sessions court. Despite the convictions, Chauhan, Deepika, and the surviving policemen immediately secured bail, pending the appeal process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
