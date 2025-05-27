Global Tensions Rise Over U.S. Missile Defense Ambitions

The foreign ministry of North Korea has publicly denounced the United States' plans for the Golden Dome missile defense shield, dubbing it as a 'very dangerous threatening initiative.' This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump announced the project's design and appointed its leader on May 20.

The ambitious $175 billion Golden Dome project aims to employ a constellation of advanced satellites equipped with sensors and interceptors. The system is designed to thwart missiles launched from nations such as China, Iran, North Korea, or Russia, raising significant international concerns.

China has expressed its 'serious concern' regarding the development of the Golden Dome. The Chinese government has called on Washington to discontinue the project, reflecting the growing geopolitical tensions surrounding this missile defense initiative.

