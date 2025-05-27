Left Menu

Missile Tensions: Interception and Retaliation Escalate in Middle East

The Israeli military intercepted a missile from Yemen's Houthi forces directed at Israel. Despite a ceasefire agreement concerning U.S. ships, Houthis continue these launches in support of Palestinians. In retaliation, Israel has conducted strikes damaging infrastructure and causing casualties in Yemen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 08:01 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 08:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a continued display of military tension, the Israeli military successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen on Tuesday. The missile launch, claimed by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis, was aimed at Israel, causing sirens to wail in multiple regions.

This attack underscores the Houthis' ongoing support for Palestinians in Gaza. Despite agreeing to halt assaults on U.S. vessels, the group maintains a barrage of missiles targeting Israel.

Israel, in response to these provocations, has launched retaliatory strikes. A notable attack on May 6 resulted in significant damage to Yemen's main airport in Sanaa and inflicted fatalities, further escalating tensions in the crisis-hit region.

