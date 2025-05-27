Missile Tensions: Interception and Retaliation Escalate in Middle East

In a continued display of military tension, the Israeli military successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen on Tuesday. The missile launch, claimed by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis, was aimed at Israel, causing sirens to wail in multiple regions.

This attack underscores the Houthis' ongoing support for Palestinians in Gaza. Despite agreeing to halt assaults on U.S. vessels, the group maintains a barrage of missiles targeting Israel.

Israel, in response to these provocations, has launched retaliatory strikes. A notable attack on May 6 resulted in significant damage to Yemen's main airport in Sanaa and inflicted fatalities, further escalating tensions in the crisis-hit region.