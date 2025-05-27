Germany's Ambitious Investment Surge: A New Era for Economic Growth

Germany is set to significantly boost public investment to €110 billion this year as part of its efforts to modernize the economy and spur growth, Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil announced on Tuesday. In an official statement, he emphasized the simultaneous implementation of structural reforms while maintaining strict budget consolidation.

The new coalition government, preparing for a turnaround from a two-year economic slump, plans for public spending in 2024 to reach €75 billion, with focuses on defence and infrastructure. The aim is to address long-neglected areas of investment that are crucial to the nation's future economic path.

Klingbeil, who also serves as deputy chancellor, highlighted that the investments for 2025 will draw from Germany's core budget alongside special funds designated for updating ageing infrastructure and facilitating a transition to a greener economy. The 2025 budget draft is expected to be approved by the cabinet on June 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)