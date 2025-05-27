Left Menu

Swedish Suspect Charged with War Crimes over Pilot's Fiery Death

Swedish prosecutors charged Osama Krayem for his alleged role in the murder of Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasasbeh, a decade after the Islamic State group burned him alive. Known for past terrorist involvements, Krayem faces charges in Sweden, which allows trials for international crimes committed abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:56 IST
war crimes
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Swedish prosecutors have filed charges against Osama Krayem, a Swedish national, for alleged war crimes and terrorism linked to the gruesome murder of Jordanian air force pilot Muath al-Kasasbeh in Syria, nearly a decade ago.

Krayem, who has a history of terrorist activities, was reportedly involved in the 2015 Paris and 2016 Brussels attacks. He now faces new charges under a Swedish legal system that permits the prosecution of international crimes committed outside its borders.

Muath al-Kasasbeh was captured by the Islamic State in December 2014, with a video later released depicting his brutal execution. According to charges, Krayem forced the pilot into a cage and appeared in the footage, knowing it served Islamic State's violent propaganda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

