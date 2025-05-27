Record-Breaking Climb Followed by Legal Hurdles: The Andrew Ushakov Story

Ukrainian climber Andrew Ushakov, celebrated for his record-breaking feat of reaching Mount Everest's summit in just four days after flying from New York, finds himself embroiled in legal issues in Nepal.

Authorities arrested Ushakov for not declaring foreign currency upon leaving Nepal. He now faces court proceedings after being released on a $60,000 bail, set at three times the amount he allegedly carried.

Ushakov denies using Xenon gas, commonly employed by other climbers for acclimatisation. He expresses gratitude for the support received and aims to resolve legal matters with Nepali authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)