Record-Breaking Climb Followed by Legal Hurdles: The Andrew Ushakov Story

Ukrainian climber Andrew Ushakov, known for his rapid Mount Everest ascent, faces legal challenges in Nepal for carrying undeclared foreign currency. Released on bail, he must address the charges in court. Ushakov denies using Xenon for acclimatisation, contrasting his approach with other climbers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 17:41 IST
Ukrainian climber Andrew Ushakov, celebrated for his record-breaking feat of reaching Mount Everest's summit in just four days after flying from New York, finds himself embroiled in legal issues in Nepal.

Authorities arrested Ushakov for not declaring foreign currency upon leaving Nepal. He now faces court proceedings after being released on a $60,000 bail, set at three times the amount he allegedly carried.

Ushakov denies using Xenon gas, commonly employed by other climbers for acclimatisation. He expresses gratitude for the support received and aims to resolve legal matters with Nepali authorities.

