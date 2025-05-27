Germany's Shift: A Policy Rethink on Israel Amidst Gaza Crisis

Germany's foreign minister issued a stern warning to Israel on Tuesday, suggesting unspecified retaliatory measures while emphasizing that Germany will refrain from weapon exports that may violate humanitarian law. This serious rebuke comes as Germany joins other nations reconsidering their stance on Israel due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Speaking on WDR, Johann Wadephul disapproved of continued air strikes and the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, questioning their justification. Chancellor Friedrich Merz, echoing this sentiment, criticized the rationale behind these strikes, suggesting a disconnect from the initial intent to combat Hamas.

Germany's evolving position is notable as it has historically maintained a policy of special responsibility towards Israel because of its Nazi past. Recent comments from German leaders suggest a shift in attitude among both policymakers and the general public, as further weapon exports are reconsidered amid mounting pressure to address the humanitarian crisis.

