Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Partners for Modern Governance: A New Era for Civil Service

Arunachal Pradesh has signed an MoU with Karmayogi Bharat and CBC to improve governance and enhance civil servant skills through competency-based training and the iGOT platform. The initiative aims for cost-effective reforms and a responsive bureaucracy aligned with Mission Karmayogi's citizen-focused goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 27-05-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 20:40 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Partners for Modern Governance: A New Era for Civil Service
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Arunachal Pradesh has taken a significant step towards modernizing governance by signing a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Karmayogi Bharat and the Capacity Building Commission. This collaboration aims to elevate the skills of civil servants and strengthen institutional capacities across the state.

The agreement is part of an effort to align the state's governance strategies with the Mission Karmayogi framework, focusing on citizen-centric governance. A competency-based training approach will be introduced, emphasizing continuous learning, behavioural change, and institutional development to enhance public service delivery.

Civil servants will gain access to the Integrated Government Online Training (iGOT) platform for on-demand learning, with resources tailored to their roles. This initiative also seeks to modernize state HR systems and training practices, leveraging national digital and knowledge infrastructure for cost-effective, impactful reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025