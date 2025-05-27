Arunachal Pradesh Partners for Modern Governance: A New Era for Civil Service
Arunachal Pradesh has signed an MoU with Karmayogi Bharat and CBC to improve governance and enhance civil servant skills through competency-based training and the iGOT platform. The initiative aims for cost-effective reforms and a responsive bureaucracy aligned with Mission Karmayogi's citizen-focused goals.
- Country:
- India
The government of Arunachal Pradesh has taken a significant step towards modernizing governance by signing a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Karmayogi Bharat and the Capacity Building Commission. This collaboration aims to elevate the skills of civil servants and strengthen institutional capacities across the state.
The agreement is part of an effort to align the state's governance strategies with the Mission Karmayogi framework, focusing on citizen-centric governance. A competency-based training approach will be introduced, emphasizing continuous learning, behavioural change, and institutional development to enhance public service delivery.
Civil servants will gain access to the Integrated Government Online Training (iGOT) platform for on-demand learning, with resources tailored to their roles. This initiative also seeks to modernize state HR systems and training practices, leveraging national digital and knowledge infrastructure for cost-effective, impactful reform.
