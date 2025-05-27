Left Menu

Russia Showcases Captured NATO Weapons to Chinese Officials

Russia's Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu displayed captured NATO weaponry from Ukraine to China's Chen Wenqing. The exhibition coincides with the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues in Moscow, attended by global representatives. Shoigu emphasized that the equipment is not theoretical but based on practical experience in conflict.

Moscow played host to an intriguing exhibition of captured NATO weapons on Tuesday as Russia's Security Council Secretary, Sergei Shoigu, took Chinese counterpart Chen Wenqing through the display. This high-profile event coincided with the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues.

Chen, a key member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, toured the exposition alongside Shoigu. The display featured various Western-made armaments, mines, and drones, illustrating the equipment supplied to Kyiv by NATO countries, now in Russian hands.

Shoigu highlighted the practical applications of the showcased technology, including Russian-made drones and counter-drone systems, underscoring their real-world effectiveness in the ongoing conflict. Attendees from around 150 nations observed these developments firsthand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

