Moscow played host to an intriguing exhibition of captured NATO weapons on Tuesday as Russia's Security Council Secretary, Sergei Shoigu, took Chinese counterpart Chen Wenqing through the display. This high-profile event coincided with the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues.

Chen, a key member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, toured the exposition alongside Shoigu. The display featured various Western-made armaments, mines, and drones, illustrating the equipment supplied to Kyiv by NATO countries, now in Russian hands.

Shoigu highlighted the practical applications of the showcased technology, including Russian-made drones and counter-drone systems, underscoring their real-world effectiveness in the ongoing conflict. Attendees from around 150 nations observed these developments firsthand.

