Community Tensions Rise After Youth Murder in Bantwal

A violent attack in Bantwal, Karnataka, has resulted in the death of Abdul Rahim and the injury of another youth. The incident has heightened communal tensions, leading to prohibitory orders. Police are investigating the attack, and local authorities are urging residents to ignore rumors to maintain peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A youth's tragic death in Bantwal, Karnataka, has sparked communal tensions in the region. Abdul Rahim was killed and another youth injured after an attack with a sword.

The assault occurred while Rahim was unloading sand at Kuriyala. Two armed individuals on a motorcycle perpetrated the attack before fleeing the scene.

Authorities, led by Superintendent of Police N Yathish, are investigating. Karnataka's Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao condemned the incident and stressed the importance of maintaining law and order, urging the public to dismiss rumors.

