Community Tensions Rise After Youth Murder in Bantwal
Updated: 27-05-2025 21:22 IST
A youth's tragic death in Bantwal, Karnataka, has sparked communal tensions in the region. Abdul Rahim was killed and another youth injured after an attack with a sword.
The assault occurred while Rahim was unloading sand at Kuriyala. Two armed individuals on a motorcycle perpetrated the attack before fleeing the scene.
Authorities, led by Superintendent of Police N Yathish, are investigating. Karnataka's Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao condemned the incident and stressed the importance of maintaining law and order, urging the public to dismiss rumors.
