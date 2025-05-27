Community Tensions Rise After Youth Murder in Bantwal

A youth's tragic death in Bantwal, Karnataka, has sparked communal tensions in the region. Abdul Rahim was killed and another youth injured after an attack with a sword.

The assault occurred while Rahim was unloading sand at Kuriyala. Two armed individuals on a motorcycle perpetrated the attack before fleeing the scene.

Authorities, led by Superintendent of Police N Yathish, are investigating. Karnataka's Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao condemned the incident and stressed the importance of maintaining law and order, urging the public to dismiss rumors.