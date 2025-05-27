Heist of the Mango Bandits: Trader Assaulted in Bold Truck Loot

In a brazen daylight heist, a gang assaulted a fruit trader in Nagpur, making off with 300 kilograms of mangoes, police confirmed Tuesday.

The heist unfolded near Chikhali gate, within the bustling Kalamna Market, on Monday.

The victim, Prashant Malaya Godgu, was halted by the group who, in a coordinated attack, beat him and looted the mango-laden truck. Authorities have since registered a case following Godgu's complaint, as they track down multiple suspects involved in the crime.