Heist of the Mango Bandits: Trader Assaulted in Bold Truck Loot
A gang attacked a fruit trader named Prashant Malaya Godgu in Nagpur, seizing half a dozen 50-kg bags of mangoes. The incident happened near Chikhali gate in Kalamna Market. Following the attack, the trader reported the crime, leading police to register a case against the perpetrators.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 27-05-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 23:13 IST
In a brazen daylight heist, a gang assaulted a fruit trader in Nagpur, making off with 300 kilograms of mangoes, police confirmed Tuesday.
The heist unfolded near Chikhali gate, within the bustling Kalamna Market, on Monday.
The victim, Prashant Malaya Godgu, was halted by the group who, in a coordinated attack, beat him and looted the mango-laden truck. Authorities have since registered a case following Godgu's complaint, as they track down multiple suspects involved in the crime.
