Bangladesh Supreme Court Acquits Jamaat-e-Islami Leader in Landmark War Crimes Case

In a landmark decision, Bangladesh's Supreme Court has acquitted senior Jamaat-e-Islami leader ATM Azharul Islam, previously sentenced to death by the International Crimes Tribunal for his involvement in the 1971 Liberation War crimes. The Appellate Division's bench, led by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, delivered the acquittal verdict.

The court directed immediate release of Islam from jail unless he faces other charges. The verdict emphasized a lack of proper evidence assessment in the original case. Islam's acquittal is causing controversy, prompting protests from left-leaning student groups.

Critics argue that the ruling supports attempts to rewrite history and absolve wartime atrocities. Despite the Supreme Court's decision, public outcry persists over the broader implications for justice in war crime tribunals.