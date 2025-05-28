Left Menu

Bangladesh Supreme Court Acquits Jamaat-e-Islami Leader in Landmark War Crimes Case

The Supreme Court of Bangladesh acquitted Jamaat-e-Islami leader ATM Azharul Islam, overturning his death sentence for war crimes during the 1971 Liberation War. The decision has sparked protests from student groups and political commentators. The international war crimes tribunal's fairness continues to stir public debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 28-05-2025 01:17 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 01:17 IST
Bangladesh Supreme Court Acquits Jamaat-e-Islami Leader in Landmark War Crimes Case
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a landmark decision, Bangladesh's Supreme Court has acquitted senior Jamaat-e-Islami leader ATM Azharul Islam, previously sentenced to death by the International Crimes Tribunal for his involvement in the 1971 Liberation War crimes. The Appellate Division's bench, led by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, delivered the acquittal verdict.

The court directed immediate release of Islam from jail unless he faces other charges. The verdict emphasized a lack of proper evidence assessment in the original case. Islam's acquittal is causing controversy, prompting protests from left-leaning student groups.

Critics argue that the ruling supports attempts to rewrite history and absolve wartime atrocities. Despite the Supreme Court's decision, public outcry persists over the broader implications for justice in war crime tribunals.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025