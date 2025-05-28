Bangladesh Supreme Court Acquits Jamaat-e-Islami Leader in Landmark War Crimes Case
The Supreme Court of Bangladesh acquitted Jamaat-e-Islami leader ATM Azharul Islam, overturning his death sentence for war crimes during the 1971 Liberation War. The decision has sparked protests from student groups and political commentators. The international war crimes tribunal's fairness continues to stir public debate.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
In a landmark decision, Bangladesh's Supreme Court has acquitted senior Jamaat-e-Islami leader ATM Azharul Islam, previously sentenced to death by the International Crimes Tribunal for his involvement in the 1971 Liberation War crimes. The Appellate Division's bench, led by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, delivered the acquittal verdict.
The court directed immediate release of Islam from jail unless he faces other charges. The verdict emphasized a lack of proper evidence assessment in the original case. Islam's acquittal is causing controversy, prompting protests from left-leaning student groups.
Critics argue that the ruling supports attempts to rewrite history and absolve wartime atrocities. Despite the Supreme Court's decision, public outcry persists over the broader implications for justice in war crime tribunals.
ALSO READ
Roberts-Smith Loses Appeal in War Crimes Defamation Case
Ben Roberts-Smith's Appeal Dismissed: War Crimes Allegations Persist
Justice Served: Acquittal in Ulhasnagar Dacoity Case
Syria to Establish Justice Commissions for War Crimes and Missing Persons
Swedish Suspect Charged with War Crimes over Pilot's Fiery Death