Chandigarh's Secret Betting Syndicate on IPL Exposed
Police have dismantled a betting racket in Chandigarh, arresting four individuals involved in online IPL bets. The operation was coordinated from a rented Sector 33 house with financial dealings in lakhs. Technology used include mobile devices. Some accomplices are operating from Dubai. Investigations continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-05-2025 01:25 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 01:25 IST
- India
Police in Chandigarh have dismantled a major betting syndicate, arresting four individuals involved in placing online bets during IPL cricket matches.
The crackdown revealed that the racket operated from a rented house in Sector 33 and included accomplices based as far as Dubai. Financial transactions amounted to several lakhs, police stated.
Authorities confiscated 43 mobile phones, multiple laptops, and other technology. The syndicate primarily used offline cash transactions for betting, facilitated by bookies. Further investigation into financial trails is ongoing.
