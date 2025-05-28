Left Menu

Escalation in Conflict: Israeli Air Force Targets Houthi Positions

The Israeli air force conducted strikes on Houthi targets at Sanaa International Airport in Yemen. This follows a missile launch by the militant group directed towards Israel. The Israeli defense ministry confirmed the operation, highlighting rising tensions between the parties involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 13:04 IST
Escalation in Conflict: Israeli Air Force Targets Houthi Positions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, the Israeli air force launched attacks on Houthi targets at Sanaa International Airport in Yemen. The operation comes in response to the Houthi militant group's missile launch aimed at Israel on Tuesday.

According to Israel's defense ministry, the strikes were a direct retaliation following the provocative missile aggression. The response has drawn international attention as observers monitor the evolving dynamic in the region.

Both parties have yet to release further details on the impact of these attacks, but the situation raises concerns over potential broader conflicts. The international community is urged to engage in talks to defuse further hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025