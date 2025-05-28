Escalation in Conflict: Israeli Air Force Targets Houthi Positions
The Israeli air force conducted strikes on Houthi targets at Sanaa International Airport in Yemen. This follows a missile launch by the militant group directed towards Israel. The Israeli defense ministry confirmed the operation, highlighting rising tensions between the parties involved.
In a significant escalation of regional tensions, the Israeli air force launched attacks on Houthi targets at Sanaa International Airport in Yemen. The operation comes in response to the Houthi militant group's missile launch aimed at Israel on Tuesday.
According to Israel's defense ministry, the strikes were a direct retaliation following the provocative missile aggression. The response has drawn international attention as observers monitor the evolving dynamic in the region.
Both parties have yet to release further details on the impact of these attacks, but the situation raises concerns over potential broader conflicts. The international community is urged to engage in talks to defuse further hostilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
