Whistleblower David McBride's Appeal Denied: Controversy Over Australian War Crimes Case Deepens

David McBride, an Australian army whistleblower who exposed alleged war crimes in Afghanistan, lost his appeal to reduce a five-year and eight-month prison sentence. Rights advocates criticize his imprisonment as he remains the only person jailed over such allegations. His case spotlights challenges facing whistleblowers.

Updated: 28-05-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 13:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian army whistleblower David McBride has lost his appeal to reduce his five-year and eight-month prison sentence for leaking allegations of war crimes committed by Australian troops in Afghanistan.

The three judges of the Australian Capital Territory Court of Appeal unanimously rejected his plea, stating McBride had a duty to adhere to the law, despite his oath to Queen Elizabeth II to act in the public interest.

Rights advocates decry McBride's sentencing as unjust given that he remains the sole individual imprisoned over the war crime allegations involving Australian soldiers. His lawyers plan to take the case to the High Court to address the profound public interest and constitutional questions it raises.

