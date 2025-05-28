Tensions in Mangaluru: Communal Divides Erupt Amid Violent Killings

Tensions are rising in Mangaluru after the murder of Abdul Rahiman, 32, and the attempted murder of his co-worker Kalandar Shafi occurred on Tuesday. The violent attack, allegedly carried out by two motorcycle-borne assailants wielding swords, has community members and authorities on high alert.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed police to conduct a thorough investigation and swiftly apprehend the perpetrators responsible for the attack. This incident follows the recent killing of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty, exacerbating communal sensitivities in the district. Authorities have introduced prohibitory orders until May 30 and heightened security measures.

The assault has led to unrest, with instances of vandalism and stone-pelting reported. Officials are actively urging the public to remain calm as police continue their investigation. Prominent community leaders rankle at the potential for retaliatory violence, alleging hate speech as a motive behind Rahiman's murder.

