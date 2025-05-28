Inspired by 'Drishyam': Woman Fakes Death in Gujarat with Lover's Help
A couple in Gujarat's Patan district attempted to fake the woman's death by burning a man's body and dressing it in her clothes. Inspired by the film 'Drishyam', Geeta Ahir and Bharat Ahir were arrested for the murder after police discovered the ploy. They planned to flee to Rajasthan.
In a chilling crime inspired by the cult film 'Drishyam', a woman and her lover attempted to fake her death by murdering a middle-aged man in Gujarat's Patan district, police revealed on Wednesday. The pair, Geeta Ahir and Bharat Ahir, were arrested soon after the plot was uncovered.
According to Patan Superintendent of Police V. K. Nayi, 22-year-old Geeta proposed the plan to her lover Bharat in order to escape with him. They executed the plan by killing Harjibhai Solanki, disguising him with the woman's clothes, and setting the body on fire. The act baffled the deceased's family until police identified the corpse.
The police nabbed the couple at Palanpur railway station as they attempted to flee to Rajasthan. Using inspiration from movies 'Drishyam' and 'Drishyam 2', Geeta orchestrated the crime to start a new life with her lover, backed by Bharat's lethal actions, early last Wednesday.
