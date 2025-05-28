Left Menu

Inspired by 'Drishyam': Woman Fakes Death in Gujarat with Lover's Help

A couple in Gujarat's Patan district attempted to fake the woman's death by burning a man's body and dressing it in her clothes. Inspired by the film 'Drishyam', Geeta Ahir and Bharat Ahir were arrested for the murder after police discovered the ploy. They planned to flee to Rajasthan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patan | Updated: 28-05-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 15:39 IST
Inspired by 'Drishyam': Woman Fakes Death in Gujarat with Lover's Help
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling crime inspired by the cult film 'Drishyam', a woman and her lover attempted to fake her death by murdering a middle-aged man in Gujarat's Patan district, police revealed on Wednesday. The pair, Geeta Ahir and Bharat Ahir, were arrested soon after the plot was uncovered.

According to Patan Superintendent of Police V. K. Nayi, 22-year-old Geeta proposed the plan to her lover Bharat in order to escape with him. They executed the plan by killing Harjibhai Solanki, disguising him with the woman's clothes, and setting the body on fire. The act baffled the deceased's family until police identified the corpse.

The police nabbed the couple at Palanpur railway station as they attempted to flee to Rajasthan. Using inspiration from movies 'Drishyam' and 'Drishyam 2', Geeta orchestrated the crime to start a new life with her lover, backed by Bharat's lethal actions, early last Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025