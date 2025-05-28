Dramatic Road Incident: Man Clings to Moving Car in Mumbai
A dramatic road incident occurred in Mumbai, where a man clung to the bonnet of a moving car for 6 km after a fight erupted between him and the driver. The altercation began at the domestic airport's parking lot and led to a case against the car driver.
An extraordinary road incident unfolded in Mumbai when a man was allegedly driven for approximately 6 km while clinging onto the bonnet of a car, according to police.
The startling event happened on Tuesday night following a parking lot altercation at the Vile Parle area's domestic airport. The conflict emerged when a driver of an Ertiga car, after dropping off a passenger and waiting for another, was asked to vacate by a private cab driver, sparking a confrontation.
With more cab drivers converging at the scene, the driver of the Ertiga attempted to flee, unintentionally carrying his adversary, the cab driver, on the vehicle's bonnet. Despite pleas from onlookers, he continued for about 6 km until stopping near Jogeshwari. Following this perilous drive, a case for rash and negligent driving was registered against the Ertiga driver, who has since been arrested. Investigations are ongoing.
