Left Menu

Dramatic Road Incident: Man Clings to Moving Car in Mumbai

A dramatic road incident occurred in Mumbai, where a man clung to the bonnet of a moving car for 6 km after a fight erupted between him and the driver. The altercation began at the domestic airport's parking lot and led to a case against the car driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:11 IST
Dramatic Road Incident: Man Clings to Moving Car in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An extraordinary road incident unfolded in Mumbai when a man was allegedly driven for approximately 6 km while clinging onto the bonnet of a car, according to police.

The startling event happened on Tuesday night following a parking lot altercation at the Vile Parle area's domestic airport. The conflict emerged when a driver of an Ertiga car, after dropping off a passenger and waiting for another, was asked to vacate by a private cab driver, sparking a confrontation.

With more cab drivers converging at the scene, the driver of the Ertiga attempted to flee, unintentionally carrying his adversary, the cab driver, on the vehicle's bonnet. Despite pleas from onlookers, he continued for about 6 km until stopping near Jogeshwari. Following this perilous drive, a case for rash and negligent driving was registered against the Ertiga driver, who has since been arrested. Investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025