China Welcomes U.S. Financial Institutions to Capital Market

China's Vice Premier He Lifeng encouraged U.S. financial institutions like Morgan Stanley to engage more with China's capital market, indicating a desire for increased cooperation with long-term U.S. capital investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:17 IST
He Lifeng
  • Country:
  • China

In an official meeting in Beijing, China's Vice Premier He Lifeng extended an invitation to U.S. financial players, including Morgan Stanley, to expand their involvement in China's capital market. According to the state news agency Xinhua, He emphasized a welcoming stance toward increased U.S. investment and long-term cooperation.

The dialogue with Morgan Stanley Co-President Daniel Simkowitz underscores Beijing's interest in deepening its financial ties with foreign capital, particularly amid a global economic landscape that values cross-border investment opportunities.

He Lifeng's comments reflect China's strategic approach to attract American financial institutions, signaling a future of strengthened economic partnerships and the potential for an evolving financial market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

