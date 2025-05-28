China Welcomes U.S. Financial Institutions to Capital Market

In an official meeting in Beijing, China's Vice Premier He Lifeng extended an invitation to U.S. financial players, including Morgan Stanley, to expand their involvement in China's capital market. According to the state news agency Xinhua, He emphasized a welcoming stance toward increased U.S. investment and long-term cooperation.

The dialogue with Morgan Stanley Co-President Daniel Simkowitz underscores Beijing's interest in deepening its financial ties with foreign capital, particularly amid a global economic landscape that values cross-border investment opportunities.

He Lifeng's comments reflect China's strategic approach to attract American financial institutions, signaling a future of strengthened economic partnerships and the potential for an evolving financial market.

